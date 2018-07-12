Menu
Man rescued after being trapped in sand
News

Sinkhole survivor now in police custody

Inge Hansen
by
13th Jul 2018 11:28 AM | Updated: 12:39 PM
THE man who was trapped in sand at a Urangan Beach for more than four hours on Thursday is under police guard.

Kym Baxter-Sayers, 29, was trapped in sand from about 10am.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 11.30am after witnesses heard a man repeatedly screaming for help.

 

 

A team of more than 30 emergency service personnel and council employees worked to free the man.

While he didn't suffer any serious injuries, he was taken to Hervey Bay Hospital for precautionary reasons.

An arrest warrant was issued after he allegedly breached his parole conditions.

Baxter-Sayers was reportedly chasing a lizard through a sand dune near Guard St when the ground collapsed from underneath him.

He was buried in sand up to his neck.

About 2.45pm, the Hervey Bay man was freed from the 2m deep hole and carried away on a stretcher by paramedics.

The hole has been filled by council workers.

