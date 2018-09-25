WATCH: Experts try to pull caravan from Inskip sinkhole

QUEENSLAND Parks and Wildlife's mission to recover a caravan and car from the landslide sinkhole at Inskip Point has been abandoned.

The chassis of the caravan snapped off midway through the operation, plunging the vehicle further into the depths.

While some property was able to be salvaged, the car and caravan were lost to the depths after the caravan chassis snapped.

Parts of the caravan and some personal items were successfully removed, a QPWS spokesman said.

Kevin Phillips, of Wolf Rock Commercial Divers, worked underwater all day yesterday and used high pressure fire hose-like blasts to loosen the sand around the vehicles.

"The 4WD was completely buried and the caravan was sticking out at about 45 degrees," Mr Phillips said.

"We believe it was still attached to the car."

Nothing visible remained, he said.

"We pulled lightly, we pulled harder, we jetted high pressure water and it shifted some of the sand. Eventually the caravan chassis just broke off."

The car and caravan belong to Victorian holidaymakers Diete and Jenny Gass, whose trip took a shocking turn on Saturday when their campsite gave way into a silty chasm after an event that experts describe as a near-shore landslide.

"We found the lady's handbag and some of her luggage, with all her medication and her purse with credit cards and her driver's licence."

"So that will all be returned to her. But the car and the caravan are on a journey to the centre of the earth," he said at the landslide scene yesterday."

Clayton's Towing coordinated the operation, which started at 8.30am and finished at 3.30pm. A QPWS spokesman said safety warning signs would be installed at the site as a matter of priority to ensure the remaining debris posed minimal risk to the public. More coverage and videos online at sunshinecoastdaily.com.au.