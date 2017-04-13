Sink your teeth into this year's Winterfeast events

GET excited food lovers: Winterfeast is serving up a menu filled with farmgate-to-plate experiences, with the official launch of its program for 2017.

From July 7-16, Bundaberg and the North Burnett will go on show through a series of culinary events, inspired by a passionate community all about the connection from farmer, distiller, brewer, grazier or fisherman, to restaurateur and caterer, to you and your plate.

Bundaberg North Burnett Tourism general manager Katherine Reid said the region "really will be spoiled for choice at Winterfeast this year”.

"The events being plated up for Winterfeast are very special and we're already fielding a lot of interest from both within the local community and right throughout Queensland,” she said.

"We live in an incredibly rich food bowl and Winterfeast puts the spotlight on our region as a foodies paradise.

"This event is proof of what can be achieved when local farmers, the tourism industry, council and a passionate culinary industry work closely together.”

Kicking off on July 6, Winterfeast puts our most famous export in the spotlight for the prestigious launch event, Cocktails at the Bundaberg Rum Distillery.

Bundaberg Rum will turn on an extravaganza, teaming rum-inspired foods made from local produce with world-class rum cocktails and premium spirits straight from the barrel.

Then the Bundy Flavours and Winterfeast Farmers Markets return, as does the hugely popular Sunday Soiree, Farm Flavours Picnic and Bargara Brewing Co's Brewfest. Water St Kitchen joins Winterfeast for the first time, presenting three events - a three-course Breakfast at the Table and the sumptuous Long Lunch at the Table and 5-course Dinner at the Table.

Also added to the line-up this year is the Women in Voice Cabaret event, with catering by Indulge Cafe.

To book your tickets or for more information head towww.winterfeast.com.au or www.bundaberg

region.info.

