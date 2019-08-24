Sink your teeth into seafood today at Oceanfest

THE catch of the day will be served up at the Burnett Heads Port Marina today, with thousands of people expected to take a bite out of the region's seafood.

Developed by the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise, the event is now in its third year and aims to show off the abundance of fresh seafood we have right here as well as the best Bundaberg and the North Burnett has to offer visitors.

With a focus on family fun there will be displays and workshops in an interactive environmental, including more than 30 different food vendors, a kid's area with rides and slides, face painting, all-day entertainment, tours of the VMR Rescue boat, flare demonstrations and helicopter rides.

Sunrise Rotary president Peter Doohan said while local seafood was the cornerstone of the event, the day would cater to a multitude of tastes with curries, pizzas and more.

"One local business that has really made huge gains in popularity and market share over the past 12 months is the Seafood Smokery,” he said.

"Their array of smoked wild caught fish is really causing more than a ripple among southern restaurants and their discerning chefs.

"Oceanfest Bundaberg provides an audience for some leading environmental proponents to provide information on a number of key initiatives all aimed at protecting our pristine local marine habitats.

"I urge everyone to come and have a look at the Reef Room which is one of our new attractions and which immerses the viewer in a visual sensation highlighting the importance of the reef to our community.”

Oceanfest runs from 10am to 5pm today at the Port Marina at Burnett Heads.