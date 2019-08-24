Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
OCEANFEST: Lachlan Williams, McKayla Williams, Eli Williams and Charlotte Russell (front), Nerida Russell and Gemma Williams (back).
OCEANFEST: Lachlan Williams, McKayla Williams, Eli Williams and Charlotte Russell (front), Nerida Russell and Gemma Williams (back). Mike Knott BUN220819OCEAN1
Whats On

Sink your teeth into seafood today at Oceanfest

24th Aug 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE catch of the day will be served up at the Burnett Heads Port Marina today, with thousands of people expected to take a bite out of the region's seafood.

Developed by the Rotary Club of Bundaberg Sunrise, the event is now in its third year and aims to show off the abundance of fresh seafood we have right here as well as the best Bundaberg and the North Burnett has to offer visitors.

With a focus on family fun there will be displays and workshops in an interactive environmental, including more than 30 different food vendors, a kid's area with rides and slides, face painting, all-day entertainment, tours of the VMR Rescue boat, flare demonstrations and helicopter rides.

Sunrise Rotary president Peter Doohan said while local seafood was the cornerstone of the event, the day would cater to a multitude of tastes with curries, pizzas and more.

"One local business that has really made huge gains in popularity and market share over the past 12 months is the Seafood Smokery,” he said.

"Their array of smoked wild caught fish is really causing more than a ripple among southern restaurants and their discerning chefs.

"Oceanfest Bundaberg provides an audience for some leading environmental proponents to provide information on a number of key initiatives all aimed at protecting our pristine local marine habitats.

"I urge everyone to come and have a look at the Reef Room which is one of our new attractions and which immerses the viewer in a visual sensation highlighting the importance of the reef to our community.”

Oceanfest runs from 10am to 5pm today at the Port Marina at Burnett Heads.

oceanfest
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    premium_icon Publican sentenced after supplying drugs to undercover cops

    Crime Covert police asked this pub owner if she knew where they could "get on”. She did.

    Police on scene at two-vehicle crash at Kepnock

    premium_icon Police on scene at two-vehicle crash at Kepnock

    Breaking Police attending two-vehicle crash at Kepnock

    Why women are socking it to the rhetoric of Alan Jones

    premium_icon Why women are socking it to the rhetoric of Alan Jones

    Opinion Shock jock out of line with 'shove a sock down her throat' comment

    Dad shares heartbreak after son's fatal crash

    premium_icon Dad shares heartbreak after son's fatal crash

    News Dad's heartbreaking post after son dies in crash