The sink was used to start a fire in the female bathroom.

A sink was used to light a fire on Friday morning.

The sink in question was located in the female toilets near Alexandra Park Zoo between 6am and 8am on Friday.

It appeared there were attempts made to start several small fires on the ground which didn’t catch.

The investigation is ongoing.

Persons with more information are encouraged to contact police and cite reference number QP1901887838.