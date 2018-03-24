Singles of Bundy, try your luck at speed dating

SPEED DATING: Organisers Benita Fitch and Teressa Tibbey are encouraging singles, especially men, to get out of their comfort zone.

BUNDABERG bachelors and bachelorettes are in for an adventurous night as many experience the excitement of speed dating for the very first time.

Co-organiser Benita Fitch said the event was a great way for singles to get out of their comfort zones and have a great night out.

"Participants can expect to have lots of fun, the first event was an incredibly fun night,” Ms Fitch said.

"Everyone who attended last time said they'd never done it before and that it turned out to be a fantastic night, having far more fun than what they'd expected.”

Ms Fitch said the last event was a great success with some dates evolving into new relationships.

"We have had a few people get together and stay together from our first event in January,” she said.

"The first event was for 30- to 45-year-olds and this one is for 45- to 60-year-olds.

"We haven't had as many takers for this event in comparison to our last speed dating night.

"We are expecting seven couples to attend the evening tonight, with the first event drawing a full house of 15 couples.”

Ms Fitch encouraged men in particular to come forward and see how much fun it could be.

"We've had lots more females interested, but the men are not very excited about getting out of their comfort zones,” she said.

"The gents are a little bit harder to get hold of, they seem to want it all to fall in their lap.”

Nominations work on a "first in, best dressed” basis with extras short-listed for future events.

"We are still looking for more participants so if anyone's interested, if they could let us know by midday Saturday we will try to accommodate them,” she said.

"It's a really fun night of meeting new people, I was really surprised at the first event how many lovely people we ended up meeting.”

The speed dating event will be held at the Rock Bar & Grill in the Allure Function Room.

Tickets are $40 which include a complimentary drink, nibblies and a $50 lucky door prize for The Rock Bar & Grill.

If you are interested in future events, follow the Bundy Speed-Dating Facebook page https://bit.ly/2ucvf38.