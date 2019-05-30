Singles night to be held at country pub

LOOKING for love? You may just find it tomorrow night (Friday) at the South Kolan Pub.

Participants will wear a green ribbon to show they're "hot to trot".

To get potential partners in the mood, love crooner Todd Keightley will be belting out the tunes from 7pm and there will be cheap cocktails for the ladies.

Get Jess's Jugs from 7.30pm, plus games and prizes, knights, mounts and cavaliers and there will be $200 cash up for grabs.

Pool games will be free plus $10 T-bones served with a salad and vegetable buffet.

There is a courtesy bus from the Bundaberg Post Office from 5.30pm, bookings essential.

Call 4157 7235.