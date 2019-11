Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover at Miriam Vale on Monday night.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics responded to a single vehicle rollover at Miriam Vale on Monday night.

A PERSON was taken to hospital after they were involved in a single vehicle rollover in Miriam Vale last night.

Two people were in the car when the vehicle rolled at Roe and Jinks Street.

Paramedics attended the scene at 11.33pm.

The person suffered hand and head injuries and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The other person did not require medical attention.