Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were kept busy with two crashes overnight.
Paramedics were kept busy with two crashes overnight. Jason Dougherty
News

Single-vehicle crashes keep emergency services busy

Carolyn Booth
by
31st Aug 2018 7:56 AM

TWO people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital following two separate single-vehicle traffic crashes overnight.

Shortly before 8.30pm emergency services rushed to the Windermere and Hummock Rds intersection at Qunaba.

Paramedics treated the a female driver, aged in her 60s, for minor chest injuries and a suspected fractured wrist before she was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

In the early hours of this morning emergency services were called to another single-vehicle crash, this time in North Bundaberg about 3.40am.

Paramedics transported a stable male patient with a foot injury to Bundaberg Hospital after a vehicle came into contact with a tree on One Mile Road.

bundaberg north paramedics qas qunaba single-vehicle crash
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Jealous man tears partner's hair out for 'cheating with dad'

    premium_icon Jealous man tears partner's hair out for 'cheating with dad'

    Crime A BURNETT Heads man who punched his girlfriend in the head and tore out chunks of her hair in a jealous rage has been locked up.

    Horror attack: Stab victim outraged at 'soft' sentence

    premium_icon Horror attack: Stab victim outraged at 'soft' sentence

    Crime Man, 35, says he was lucky to live after knife attack

    • 31st Aug 2018 7:11 AM
    'Jobs come first': Hinkler MP on regional migration plan

    premium_icon 'Jobs come first': Hinkler MP on regional migration plan

    Politics Change in policy would see immigrants settled in regions

    Developer wants more time to build new Bundy shopping centre

    premium_icon Developer wants more time to build new Bundy shopping centre

    Business East Bundy project on the radar

    • 31st Aug 2018 7:28 AM

    Local Partners