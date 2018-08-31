Single-vehicle crashes keep emergency services busy

Paramedics were kept busy with two crashes overnight.

Paramedics were kept busy with two crashes overnight. Jason Dougherty

TWO people were taken to Bundaberg Hospital following two separate single-vehicle traffic crashes overnight.

Shortly before 8.30pm emergency services rushed to the Windermere and Hummock Rds intersection at Qunaba.

Paramedics treated the a female driver, aged in her 60s, for minor chest injuries and a suspected fractured wrist before she was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

In the early hours of this morning emergency services were called to another single-vehicle crash, this time in North Bundaberg about 3.40am.

Paramedics transported a stable male patient with a foot injury to Bundaberg Hospital after a vehicle came into contact with a tree on One Mile Road.