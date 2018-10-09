Single mum-of-five opens her dream business

Mum-of-five Patricia McShane's new Serenity Beauty Bar is open for business in Kyogle.

AGAINTS the odds, this single mum-of-five chased and conquered her dreams by opening her own small business.

Kyogle's newest beauty bar owner, Patricia McShane, said the journey to make it on her own as an accredited and respected beauty therapist had not been easy.

"Juggling family life with study and travelling to my course has been quite difficult at times," Ms McShane said.

"But my older kids are very helpful and I have some great friends who have been really supportive and helped me to get where I am. I'm so happy.

"Juggling being a single mother with five children and running a business is achievable."

She said opening the doors of her Serenity Beauty Bar on Tuesday alongside hairdresser and young businesswoman Sarah Hayes of Hayetherehair was one of her greatest achievements, other than raising her five kids aged 19, 15, 14, three and two.

"I've always had a love for the hair and beauty industry and after working for years in jobs just to pay the bills, I thought it was time to invest in something that I really enjoy and love doing," she said.

"So I put myself through a diploma of beauty therapy and a Certificate III in make-up at Wollongbar Tafe and have been qualified for two years now.

"It's a great feeling to be able to pursue my career after having a family ... some people aren't that lucky.

"Sarah kindly offered me the opportunity and I jumped on it, she's an amazing person to work alongside."

Serenity Beauty Bar offers all aspects of waxing - male and female. Tinting, as well as the Henna Brow tint, facials using skinstitut products and Ms McSahne also offers Swedish and aromatherapy massage.

"I love pampering people and watching them walk out the door feeling good about themselves," she said.

"I provide a relaxing professional environment and clients will leave satisfied with my services.

"My availability sets me apart from similar businesses ... I am here 8.30am to 5.30pm Monday to Friday and open on Saturday from 8am-12pm."

Originally from Murwillumbah, the now Kyogle resident said she had been visiting the town for more than 20 years and a few years ago made the decision to move.

"I have good friends here and I've always loved the community feel, everyone's so friendly," she said.

"The affordability of living here has played a role - it was a nice place to settle and bring up my kids."

Ms McSahne said business had been steady so far and the community had been very supportive.

"I just hope to run a successful biz to work around my family life and to be able to provide a good life for my children doing something I love," she said.

"Nothing is out of reach - your dreams and goals are always achievable."

Find Serenity Beauty Bar located at143 Summerland Way, Kyogle.