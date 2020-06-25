Menu
BIT CHILLY: Norah Smith dodges the rain in Alexandra Park earlier this month. Picture: Mike Knott
Single digit minimum temperatures ready to rise

Zachary O'Brien
25th Jun 2020 4:13 PM
Wednesday saw Bundaberg hit the lowest temperature of the year so far … for the second time.

Data from the Bureau of Meteorlogy saw the mercury hit 6.5 degrees, a number only matched by a chilly day in May.

The chilly temperature was less than half the average minimum June temperature of 13.8 degrees.

Wednesday also saw the lowest maximum temperature so far this month at 21.1 degrees.

The forecast from the BOM at time of print saw the minimum temperatures staying in the single digits today but back into the low-teens on the weekend and early next week.

BOM forecaster Peter Markworth said the cold temps were set to ease off a bit in the coming days as the wind starts to turn, as the cool temps were being blown up from the south.

“You would have heard about the snow that’s fallen through NSW, especially in the alpine areas, essentially all that dry, cool air is being pushed right up over us and right through to the coast as well,” he said.

      Top Stories

