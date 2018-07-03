Menu
FINDING LOVE: Six single sealsare in search of love as part of Sea Life Sunshine Coast's new online series, Seal Island. Trainer Jess Hart sharing a love heart lunch with the seals.
News

Single Coast seals find love on reality web series

Sarah Dionysius
by
2nd Jul 2018 4:00 PM

THERE'S something fishy about the latest match-making reality web series about to the hit screens.

Sea Life Sunshine Coast has launched a quirky, new online series called Seal Island, which follows the saga of six single seals looking for love.

Watching the relationships develop, drama unfold and friendships made, the three-part series promises to have viewers in grips of laughter as it follows the lives of Groucho, Bella, Moana, Nelson, Sly and April.

The series is commentated by Australian TV presenter and voice-over extraordinaire, Mike Goldman, who famously narrated Big Brother Australia.

Sea Life senior seal trainer Jess Hunt said the series was a must-see.

"As trainers we always joke that watching the seals interact is kind of like watching a soap opera," she said.

"We thought it would be a really fun idea to share with everyone else the seals' unique personalities."

The big question on everyone's mind; did anyone 'seal the deal'?

"I can't give too much away but there is definitely two fur seals that definitely like each other, although it is a little on and off," Mrs Hunt said.

To watch the series visit Sea Life Sunshine Coast's Facebook page or head to www.underwaterworld.com.au.

The next episode airs July 8 at 7pm.

