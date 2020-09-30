Drivers caught breaking a specific law this long weekend face being hit with 12 demerit points and losing their licence.

Double demerits come into force from Friday October 2 to Monday October 5 over the Labour Day long weekend in NSW.

The double demerits apply for any driver or rider caught not wearing a seat belt or anyone caught speeding, and also apply to riders caught without a helmet.

Drivers caught not wearing a seatbelt face losing six demerit points, and drivers caught with two unrestrained passengers will lose 12 demerit points and will lose their licence.

This will also be the third time Mobile Phone Detection Cameras have been used over a holiday period. Drivers caught using their phones will be hit with a fine of $457 and 10 demerit points, according to the NRMA.

Police say a single act could cost you your licence. Traffic and Highway Patrol Command – NSW Police Force

"One or two mistakes on the road could cost you your licence," Police Minister David Elliott told reporters on Wednesday, according to 7 News.

"One road fatality is one too many," Mr Elliott said. "Stick to the speed limit, put your phone down and observe the road rules.

"As we all start to embrace the warmer weather, I urge everyone to abide by the Roads and Maritime rules.

"We don't want to see a long weekend end in tragedy - so don't risk your life, or the lives of others, over poor decision making that could have lifelong repercussions."

The national road toll for the past 12 months to August is at 1121, down 4.8 per cent from the previous 12 months.

Demerit points remain on a driver's record for three years and four months, according to the Roads and Maritime Service.

