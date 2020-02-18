Singer excited for this year’s Agnes Blues Festival

KISSING The Flint frontwoman Leah Chynoweth-Tidy is looking forward to this year's Agnes Blues, Roots and Rock Festival.

Chynoweth-Tidy will perform and is also keen to catch up with her former RocKwiz team captain Tex Perkins, who is the headline act with The Fat Rubber Band on Saturday night.

She made it through the rigorous RocKwiz heats held in Gladstone in 2017 and ended up on a team with Perkins up against a team captained by Adalita Srsen from Magic Dirt.

"I've been on RocKwiz twice when it has been to the regional areas. I answered some questions by singing and got through the heats," she said.

She said Perkins was "lovely", "a little bit of a reprobate" and "cheeky".

"He's going to blow everyone away this weekend," she said.

Other artists performing at this year's festival are Jeff Lang, the Round Mountain Girls, 8 Ball Aitken, Hat Fitz & Cara, Hussy Hicks, Lily and King, Flaskas, Matty Rogers, Kristen Lee Morris, Somerset Barnard, Thomson, Olivia Ruth and Gypsy Rumble.

Chynoweth-Tidy said the line-up was "amazing".

There will be two stages this year - the Discovery Stage and the Marquee Stage - and more than 100 volunteers co-ordinating the three-day event expected to attract 1000 people a day.

The three-day annual Agnes Blues, Roots & Rock Festival kicks off at the SES Grounds at 4pm on Friday.

Book tickets and ­accommodation at https://www.agnesbluesandroots .com.au/