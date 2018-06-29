Doctor’s advice ‘scared the sh*t out of me’
ONE of Hollywood's leading throat doctors told Conrad Sewell he was in danger of losing his voice because of his drinking.
The Brisbane singer-songwriter said it was a visit to Beverly Hills' Dr Joseph Sugarman, who has treated the likes of Mick Jagger and KISS singer Paul Stanley, that inspired his new-found sobriety and backstage booze ban.
"He puts a camera down the back of your throat and he said to me 'so how old are you now?' and I said 'I'm 30' and he said 'dude, you've really going to make some changes to your lifestyle otherwise you're going to lose your instrument' and I was freaking out because if someone tells a singer that, it's the end of your world," Sewell said.
"He said 'You can see it in your vocal chords, they are all red; It's like they are burnt'.
"That scared the s*** out of me. Just from stopping drinking and living a more healthy lifestyle, my voice is like night and day."
The Sony artist's new sister tracks Healing Hands and Come Clean were part of a cathartic revelation from Sewell that he had been battling alcohol for the past few years following his rapid rise to success with hit Firestone in 2014.
On Sunday, he will perform Healing Hands at the TV Week Logies on the Gold Coast, a changed person to the singer who performed at the event in 2016.
"Last Logies I was told to be on my best behaviour.
"The last two years I have changed more as a person than I ever have in my whole life. Because I've been through stuff I've never been through before and somewhat become a man I guess."
Sewell will return to Los Angeles on Monday before returning to perform an intimate show in Brisbane in September.