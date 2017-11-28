Menu
Sing along at Bargara community carol event

Emma Reid
by

CHRISTMAS is just around the corner and the festivities are about to begin.

Sing up a storm on Thursday night by joining in the singing at the Community Christmas Carols held at the Uniting Church.

Carols spokeswoman Lyn Payne told The NewsMail it was held in the church to help capture the mood with the audio and visual effects.

"It's held in our church but absolutely open to everyone,” she said.

"This is not a church service - it is a community carols evening and is free.”

This year will be the first time Bargara State School choir has taken part.

Mrs Payne said along with the traditional carols there would also be Australian carols and even a bit of hip hop.

The evening will also feature the male voice choir and an ecumenical choral group.

The evening will start at 6.30pm followed by supper and fellowship.

It will be held at Bargara Uniting Church, Bargara.

For more information phone 41591796 or email lepayne@bigpond.net.au.

