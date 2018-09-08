New twist in Aussie model’s plans before death

A Greek coroner says Sinead McNamara most likely took her own life. Picture: Instagram

EXCLUSIVE: SINEAD McNamara was preparing to fly home to Australia to see her family - not meet them in Europe - when she died on a superyacht in Greece.

News Corp Australia can reveal the 20-year-old's mother, father and sister only flew to Athens, after learning the Instagram influencer had been found unconscious, tangled in ropes at the back of the Mayan Queen IV.

It comes as the Greek lawyer representing Ms McNamara's family suggested he may visit the island of Kefalonia, including the port of Argostoli where the $190 million boat was docked when the tragedy occurred, to personally investigate her death.

Sinead McNamara died after being found unconscious tangled in ropes on a superyacht. Picture: Instagram

"I am hoping the authorities will (have more details) and we will also wait for the toxicologicals and histological results (from the coroner carrying out the autopsy)," said Charalambos Triantafyllopoulos.

He refused to comment on whether the incident was suspicious, but Greek coroner Elias Bogiokas told News Corp Australia that suicide was the most likely reason behind the tragedy, with hanging found to be the cause of death.

On Thursday, Mr Triantafyllopoulos released a bombshell statement on behalf of the family, claiming Ms McNamara had made a teary call to her mother and brother about an "incident" with a fellow crew member, before she was found unconscious.

Sinead McNamara was preparing to fly home before her death. Picture: Instagram

Mr Triantafyllopoulos said CCTV footage from the vessel, which is believed to show her final moments on the back deck, had not been made available to him.

Ms McNamara's family has now returned to Australia, according to Mr Triantafyllopoulos.

It is not clear when her body will be repatriated.

The model, who hails from Port Macquarie in New South Wales, was just two days away from heading home to Australia for a holiday when she died on August 31.

"In two days she would return to her family and her friends in Australia. For these reasons, the family finds it crucial to thoroughly investigate both the conditions of death and the events and incidents that preceded this event in order for the full truth to be revealed and find out what actually happened that led their 20-year-old daughter to death," said Mr Triantafyllopoulos in the family's statement.

Sinead McNamara shared her excitement about coming home before her life was cut short. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram post a few weeks before the tragedy, Ms McNamara shared her excitement about returning home.

"Living & working on a boat seeing all that the world has to offer. yep I think I have it pretty good. Today's a day for being grateful anddd (sic.) it is less then a month till I get to see my family & friends in Aus. Excitement overload!!" the post read.

Ms McNamara had been working on the yacht, which is owned by Mexican mining tycoon Alberto Bailleres, for four months as one of the 23 crew members.

Her family said she had been "happy" during her overseas working holiday and had been in frequent contact with them.

Nearly 20,000 people have started following Ms McNamara's Instagram since her death.

The bikini-clad model who posted more than 80 photos to her public Instagram page since starting work on the boat, now has 32,000 followers.