Simple acts of giving can make a difference in lives

THOUGHTGUL GIFT: Gifts need not be monetary. Cynthia Hoogstraten

WHAT is the art of giving?

In this materialistic world with the desire of wanting more many are still not truly happy.

It is timely to consider this topic and place some thought in our daily practice of giving and finding that balance.

Sometimes people are truly generous and are remembered with the saying "he would give you shirt off his back” which means he would give everything he possessed.

We can make a difference by considering even small acts of kindness.

It works like a cycle as in giving there is also reciprocity, meaning one good turn deserves another.

Our intention should be heartfelt and not focused on the reward.

There is also the Golden Rule: treat others the same way you would like to be treated.

Giving with kindness can be through word or deed.

A compliment or a few words to show concern can often lift a person out of their darkness.

We all wish to feel acknowledged and valued, and a few words of endorsement may be enough to spur us along.

There are many ways to give besides monetary ways.

Generally, time is what people have the least of, yet, giving a person your time is precious especially where the elderly are concerned.

My friend recently received a book unexpectedly from a person she supported some time ago.

It arrived just when she needed some positive energy, and she felt so grateful for the thoughts and gift.

You may never know what your gift produces but it is the essence of giving that will leave you feeling complete and filled with love.

This world needs more love, happiness, joy and inspiration and through giving it creates a pattern which will flow back to you.

Smile and the world will smile with you.