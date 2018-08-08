Simms ends school career with golden haul

CHAMP: Connor Simms had plenty of success in Hobart.

SWIMMING: Bundaberg's Connor Simms admits if someone told him two years ago he would be a national school champion he would have told them they were joking.

The 17-year-old achieved the feat not once, but an incredible six times at the national school sport swimming titles at Hobart last week.

Simms won individually the 50m freestyle and 100m freestyle in the 17-19-year-old age group before combining with his Queensland teammates to win another four gold medals.

He was victorious in the 4x50m medley relay, the 4x50m freestyle relay in the 17-19 boys before winning the 10x50m mixed relay and 8x50 freestyle relay.

The team in the 4x50 medley relay and 10x50m mixed relay broke Australian records as well in the swim.

"I had eight races and got a medal in each,” Simms said.

"It was a pretty good performance, was really stoked with what I achieved.”

Simms said while he was pleased with his relay success, the individual honours were what made him happy.

"It was a really good time (in the 50m), I was just off my PB,” he said.

"I was once again just off my PB (in the 100m) but pretty close to it.

"I am completely overwhelmed for what I've been able to achieve.”

He said it was the ideal way to end his schooling career with Simms graduating from Shalom College, if all goes to plan, at the end of the year.

"I remember I only made my first team two years ago,” he said.

"Over the next two years I've come the Australian champ in a plethora of events.

"To go out finishing my schooling career with a bang, I couldn't be happier.”

Simms won't have too long to celebrate his achievements.

He will compete at the short course state titles in Brisbane in two weeks.

"It's quite tough, because obviously with my last year I wanted to celebrate,” Simms said.

"But swimming is a lot more than just celebrating off what you achieve.

"You've got to keep improving, so I don't want to throw short course out of the way I want to attack it.”