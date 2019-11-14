Simmons slammed in ugly Sixers loss

Nikola Vucevic had 23 points and seven Orlando players scored in double figures as the Magic came up with a big fourth quarter to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-97 on Thursday (AEDT).

It is the fourth loss in six games for the Sixers, coming after they exploded out of the blocks with five straight wins to start the season.

Aussie Ben Simmons was yet again a lightning rod for criticism after his team was blown off the court 32-15 in the final quarter.

Missing superstar centre Joel Embiid, Simmons was heavily criticised by Sixers commentators for failing to take the game on.

He finished the game without getting sent to the free-throw line once - a sign his detractors are using to suggest he failed to attack the contest.

Simmons added 18 points, eight rebounds and five assists, while Josh Richardson led the 76ers with 19 points.

Simmons had 10 points in the first half with the game all tied up at 53-53 - but when the game was there to be won, a number of Sixers stars appeared to go into the shells.

Still dealing with a stomach virus, power forward Tobias Harris again struggled with eight points, and no trips to the foul line. Al Horford had 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Sixers' ugly performance without Embiid, who was rested with a sore left knee, has piled pressure on Simmons, Horford and Harris.

In Sixers loss in ORL



Tobias Harris from the line: 0-0

Ben Simmons from the line: 0-0 — Jon Johnson (@jonjohnsonwip) November 14, 2019

Realistically, what could the Sixers get for Ben Simmons? He’s a 6-10 “point guard” who has one elite skill - passing. Really good in transition, a plus defender, but doesn’t give you much in the half court. He’d be good on a team with a bunch of shooters. Sixers have none — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) November 14, 2019

Sixers just don’t have a guy who can get a bucket other than Embiid. It really shows during crunch time. Can you rely on an injury prone post player in today’s NBA? Ben Simmons is who he is at this point. He hasn’t changed or gotten better — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) November 14, 2019

Aaron Gordon had 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic, and D.J. Augustin had 12 points and eight assists off the bench.

Augustin, who was moved out of the starting line-up six games ago, played the entire fourth quarter.

Orlando made 11 of its first 16 shots, and led by eight points midway through the first quarter before losing their scoring touch.

A 3-pointer by Gordon at the halftime buzzer made it 53-all. Two dunks by Simmons lifted the 76ers to an eight-point lead early in the second half while the Magic went more than 5 minutes without a field goal.

After a jump shot by Richardson put the 76ers up 84-80 early in the fourth quarter, Terrence Ross and Evan Fournier hit back-to-back 3-pointers and the Magic took control with an 18-3 run.

The Magic shot 13 for 24 in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, the 76ers shot 6 for 19 with seven turnovers.