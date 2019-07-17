Simmons backtracks on Boomers commitment

Ben Simmons' decision to pull out of the 2019 Basketball World Cup is official - but the 22-year-old will be making his Boomers debut on home soil next month.

On the same day Simmons officially put pen to paper and celebrated his five-year, $241.6 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers, it was reported Simmons has decided to return home for the Boomers' World Cup warm-up games against the United States.

His decision not to play the World Cup, beginning at the end of August, follows NBA superstar Anthony Davis' decision to pull out of Team USA's campaign earlier this week.

Simmons and Davis are both managed by Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, who also advises LeBron James.

more to follow