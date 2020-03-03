Silver lining love: Pair aged 69 and 70 in special proposal

LOVE has no bounds when it comes to age and two retirees have proven just that, by taking a romantic leap of faith.

David Kearton, 70 met Linda Walmsley, 69, when they both moved in to Bolton Clarke's Fairways retirement village.

But little did the pair know, their very own love story had just begun.

And as the tradition goes every leap year, Ms Walmsley turned the tables and surprised her beau with a Valentine's Day proposal.

"It felt like the right time, on a day for love and as it's a leap year, I thought 'well here goes nothing,'" Ms Walmsley said.

"He was a bit surprised, so it took him a moment to answer me, but then he said yes, that he'd be thrilled to marry me."

After losing their previous partners, the widow and widower never imagined they would fall in love again.

But after their eyes met across a crowded room at the retirement village, the connection was instantaneous.

And when Ms Walmsley plucked up the courage to ask him on a coffee date, Mr Kearton happily obliged.

"When I moved into the Village, falling in love was the last thing I expected," Ms Walmsley said.

"Village life and the community here has brought us together and we're eternally grateful."

The cute couple said their blossoming love has completely changed their lives, with Ms Walmsley admitting she loves her beau's cheeky sense of humour and Mr Kearton saying his fiance is the silver lining on an otherwise cloudy life.

Ms Walmsley popped the question when the pair were exchanging gifts on Valentine's Day, much to the surprise of her soon-to-be-hubby.

"I got a bit teary … she didn't get down on bended knee though which was a bit disappointing," Mr Kearton said.

"She wouldn't let me go to Bunnings for a curtain ring either."

The pair celebrated with a bottle of champagne at the retirement home and have already started planning their nuptials, to include their newly blended family.