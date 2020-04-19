Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Solly's is coming soon.
Solly's is coming soon.
News

Silly Solly's set for Bundy grand opening in coming days

Crystal Jones
by
19th Apr 2020 9:45 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SILLY Solly's is ready to open in Bundaberg.

The discount retailer, who used to be open in the main street of town, is coming back.

The grand opening of the store will be held this Wednesday from 7.30am-8.30-pm at 115/119 Bourbong St, the site of the old Dimmeys shop and nextdoor to Solly's previous location. 

Nothing in the store is over $5.

Founder Solly Stanton previously told the NewsMail that the exciting addition to Bundy's busiest CBD street will be bringing jobs to the region, with the intention to employ 20 to 30 locals.

"After 25 years, we're coming back to Bundaberg, so it's a bit of an exciting homecoming for us," Mr Stanton said.

"Bundaberg has one of the best main streets in Queensland and it was always on our radar to return and now we've found the perfect site."

More Stories

business retail shopping silly sollys
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        OPINION: I'm a landlord and a renter, this is what I think

        premium_icon OPINION: I'm a landlord and a renter, this is what I think

        News ILLOGICAL and misguided are the first two words that come to mind when I think about the coronavirus rental package, which was proposed by the State Government last...

        Cocktail jars full of happiness

        premium_icon Cocktail jars full of happiness

        News AS LOCAL restaurants continue to adapt, one new concept is nothing short of a party...

        No new cases of COVID-19 in region today

        premium_icon No new cases of COVID-19 in region today

        News The most recent case in the Wide Bay region was confirmed on Tuesday.

        PHOTOS: Ron The Fruiterer selling big

        premium_icon PHOTOS: Ron The Fruiterer selling big

        News You name it and Ronald Ostrofski grows most of it at Agnes Water