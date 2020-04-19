Silly Solly's set for Bundy grand opening in coming days

SILLY Solly's is ready to open in Bundaberg.

The discount retailer, who used to be open in the main street of town, is coming back.

The grand opening of the store will be held this Wednesday from 7.30am-8.30-pm at 115/119 Bourbong St, the site of the old Dimmeys shop and nextdoor to Solly's previous location.

Nothing in the store is over $5.

Founder Solly Stanton previously told the NewsMail that the exciting addition to Bundy's busiest CBD street will be bringing jobs to the region, with the intention to employ 20 to 30 locals.

"After 25 years, we're coming back to Bundaberg, so it's a bit of an exciting homecoming for us," Mr Stanton said.

"Bundaberg has one of the best main streets in Queensland and it was always on our radar to return and now we've found the perfect site."