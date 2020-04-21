Silly Solly’s prepared for tomorrow’s store opening

BUNDABERG Silly Solly’s store owner said he is excited but also worried about the timing of its grand opening tomorrow morning.

The brand returns to Bundaberg and will begin trading in the old Dimmeys Store at 7.30am tomorrow, in what is a local sign of positivity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Owner Uttam Raiyani said the opening hours of the store will be extended in the first two weeks, while it also limits the number of people in the store at a time.

“I don’t know if you know but a Silly Solly’s opening is, like, crazy, so that’s why we’re open 13 hours a day so to relieve the rush,” Mr Raiyani said.

He was confident in the store’s success and wanted to expand further in the area. He said this was due to the brand but also because it offered cheap items as well as essential products such as toilet paper, hand sanitiser, and face masks, and judging from social media reactions these would be popular.

But he said there would be limits on toilet paper to ensure it lasted as long as possible.

Mr Raiyani said the store currently employed nine local people, which would be casual in the first few months until the business adjusted, but he would be increasing the number. “So that will be a good thing because most of the staff lost a job because of the coronavirus,” he said.

“I’m going up to 15 people.”

Mr Raiyani said he opened a shop in Bundaberg because he liked the community, and the CBD.

“This street I would say is the busiest street in Queensland,” he said.

Silly Solly’s founder Solly Stanton said the coronavirus “sort of strengthened our business” as it turned to supplying essential products such as toilet paper and sanitiser.

“Unfortunately we’ve got to put a limit on those things but everything else has no limit,” he said.

But he also wanted people to be careful with social distancing.

“Normally we have that many people show up to our stores but what we’ve got to do, is we want this to be a responsible opening,” he said.

Bundaberg was the 19th store to be opened in two years since the business restarted, and he hinted at further store locations such as in Gympie.

He said the business was able to address the impacts of online shopping by making certain all its products were under a certain price.

“Nobody in our shops are taking pictures of products and saying ‘oh my god, this is a dollar here, aw, it’s a dollar online,’” Mr Stanton said.

“Customers want to experience a shopping experience and this is what we are, we are an experience destination.

“It’s a retail revolution, 10,000 products, nothing over $5.”