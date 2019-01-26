Silly Solly's eyes off Bundy

SILLY SOLLY'S: Speaking with the NewsMail this week, Solly Stanton confirmed he had set his sights on Bundaberg once more.

AUSSIE discount shop institution Silly Solly's is eyeing off Bundy.

The shop, which promises "nothing over $5” once dominated Bourbong St.

"The people of Bundaberg, they're crying out for a bargain,” Mr Stanton said.

He just isn't sure where the discount shop will be situated.

Mr Stanton has called on locals to have their say where his next shop should be located.

"We would dearly love to be in the centre of town ... people need a bargain,” he said.

"Where would the public like to see Silly Solly's; the CBD, or out further?”

Despite his eagerness to re-establish in Bundy, Mr Stanton said the state of the CBD mainly the lack of parking, would be an issue.

"We are more thinking out near where Spotlight is,” he said.

In 2017, Silly Solly's opened up shop in Gladstone, and it was the first of three stores.

Last year saw shops popping up in Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Mackay and Townsville.

Before the year was out, Silly Solly's even made it down to Kawana and Logan Central.

Mr Solly contacted the NewsMail after long-time Nathans Boutique owner Susan Hargreaves earlier this week took to social media to speak on the current state of the CBD.

Ms Hargreaves' experience ran in Thursday's paper.

As a retailer of more than 30 years, she said it was time to inject some positivity about Bourbong St.

"We have to find good, interesting people (store owners) and we have to have landlords reduce rents - and keep shops clean and tidy so people will want to come and rent it,” Ms Hargreaves aid.

"It'll only work if we work together as a community, otherwise we'll go. That's the bottom line, we can't trade on fresh air.”

In the NewsMail next week: Readers share their thoughts on the CBD and its future.