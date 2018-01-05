The silly mistakes behind 1200 kids being locked in cars

IT'S the silly mistake that is helping to see a staggering 1200 children locked in Queensland cars each year.

The RACQ has released new figures showing more than 400 children were locked in cars in the Brisbane area alone.

On the Gold Coast the tally was 169, while on the Sunshine Coast, 94 had to be rescued.

RACQ's Head of Technical and Safety Policy Steve Spalding is urging motorists to take more care with their car keys.

"The majority of cases where children are locked in cars are accidental and avoidable," Mr Spalding said.

"Parents or carers will hand the keys to their child to play with while they unpack the shopping or load their vehicle, and they inadvertently press the lock button."

Mr Spalding said there was never a safe time to leave a child or animal alone in a vehicle.

"It doesn't matter if you're parked in the shade or your windows are slightly down," he said.

"The reality is car temperatures can reach 40 degrees in just seven minutes and these high temperatures can have serious health impacts, or even cause death, for those locked inside.

"Please, keep your car keys on you and if you see a child trapped in a car, call RACQ or emergency services. Don't try to break a window, this can injure the child or animal inside."

Children locked in car

Brisbane 406

Other areas 342

Gold Coast 169

Sunshine Coast 94

Toowoomba 45

Townsville 43

Cairns 33

Mackay 27

Bundaberg 21

Rockhampton 18

TOTAL: 1198

Animals locked in cars

Brisbane 161

Other areas 271

Gold Coast 101

Sunshine Coast 92

Toowoomba 16

Townsville 26

Cairns 22

Mackay 13

Bundaberg 15

Rockhampton 18

TOTAL: 720



