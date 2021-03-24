Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

‘Significant issues’: Vaccine truth exposed

by Ally Foster
24th Mar 2021 9:09 AM

 

A leaked email has revealed the Department of Health admitted to "significant" teething issues with the COVID-19 vaccine, despite the government insisting the rollout was on track.

The second stage of the rollout, Phase 1b, started this week, with six million more Australians now able to get the jab.

However, this phase has been plagued with complaints from GP's about an under supply of vaccines, being unable to keep up with demand and not enough direction on when and how people should book an appointment.

Now, an email obtained by The Guardian, admits to "significant" issues in the rollout.

"There were (in some cases significant) teething issues with the deliveries last week and over the weekend," said Department of Health email to the healthcare network covering the Hunter, New England and Central Coast.

"We are continuing to follow up with the VOC [vaccine operations centre] about any of the outstanding deliveries and to assist to [sic] delivery suppliers to try and improve their processes."

Originally published as 'Significant issues': Vaccine truth exposed

More Stories

australia coronavirus covid-19 editors picks health vaccine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BUNDY BORN: 20 recent local start-ups that need your support

        Premium Content BUNDY BORN: 20 recent local start-ups that need your support

        News Here are just some of the Bundy locals giving it a go after opening up a new business

        CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

        Premium Content CHANGING HANDS: Future of Knauf’s Bundy facility revealed

        News To satisfy the ACCC undertaking Knauf entered into when it acquired USG, the...

        WEATHER WRAP: When to expect drier days, cooler mornings

        Premium Content WEATHER WRAP: When to expect drier days, cooler mornings

        News It’s been a wet few days around the region but a change is coming soon.

        STAR STUDDED: Aussie music legends coming to Bundy

        Premium Content STAR STUDDED: Aussie music legends coming to Bundy

        News Some of the biggest names in Australian music will play concerts in Bundaberg in...