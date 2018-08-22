Significant growth for the region

The Port of Bundaberg continues to provide a vital link for the region's industry.

SITUATED 19 kilometres downstream from the City of Bundaberg, approximately five kilometres from the mouth of the Burnett River, the Port of Bundaberg continues to provide a vital link for the region's industry.

The Port of Bundaberg was transferred to the Gladstone Ports Corporation (GPC) in 2009 and since then, the corporation has been working hard to develop the port's potential to ensure sustainable economic growth and social prosperity for the region.

Gladstone Ports Corporation CEO Peter O'Sullivan said the port was no longer a sugar export terminal with minor trade imports of molasses and fuels.

"Trade has diversified to include silica sands and wood pellets; the development of a major manufacturing plant by Knauf last year has led to a significant investment in infrastructure and the import of bulk gypsum; and the arrival of Bundaberg's first cruise ship in more than a decade last month may open the door for regular cruise ship visits in the future,” he said.

"The port has been a vital link for the region's industry for more than a century, linking the mining and agricultural sectors within the South and Central parts of Queensland to domestic and overseas markets.

"The Port is situated within 14 days' sailing of all major ports in Asia, offering a viable shipping location for Wide Bay Burnett businesses.”

The 2017-18 financial year results showed Gladstone Ports Corporation's three port precincts - Gladstone, Rockhampton and Bundaberg - handled 120.2 million tonnes of product.

565,637 tonnes of product was handled at the Port of Bundaberg during 2017/18.

Increased silica sand and wood pellet exports have set the foundation for future growth at the port.

The Knauf plasterboard manufacturing facility has also contributed to significant import growth in gypsum.

The Gladstone Ports Corporation remains confident the port will continue to go from strength to strength and they are committed to exploring new opportunities for the port moving forward.

"GPC is working with the State Government, the Wide Bay Region of Councils, as well as a number of other local bodies, to enhance the prospects of the region in terms of infrastructure development and major industry attraction.

"The Bundaberg State Development Area will assist in making Bundaberg an attractive destination for new and existing business and industry looking to expand and invest.

The proximity to the port is one of its major drawcards.

"We look forward to exploring opportunities that arise from the Bundaberg SDA in the coming months and years.”

This area represents a positive combination of strong industrial based history and a new and modern influx of similar industry, what is known as the Port of Bundaberg is continuing to offer encouraging possibilities for growth in the region.