Signage looming over man’s yard ‘not something that’s regulated’

Authorities appear to be hamstrung in resolving a battle between two residents in Kepnock.

Yesterday the NewsMail shared the concerns of Kepnock resident Geoff Matthews, who is having to live in the shadow of signs on his neighbours property which include offensive language.

Mr Matthews has taken his plight to Bundaberg MP David Batt who has vowed to take it to the office of Attorney-General Yvette D’Ath.

Yesterday, Ms D’Ath’s office said there were provisions under the Neighbourhood Disputes (Dividing Fences and Trees) Act to deal with neighbourhood disputes.

However these provisions did not directly address Mr Matthew’s problem where the offensive signs are on structures set back from the shared fence line.

Meanwhile, a Bundaberg Regional Council spokesman said council was currently investigating the complaints related to both properties.

“The matter of language on a structure erected by an adjoining neighbour is not something that’s regulated by Council,” the spokesperson said.

While not seeming directly relevant to this case, Ms D’Ath’s office shared part of the Neighbourhood Disputes Act.

“An owner, or a person who has entered the owner’s land with the owner’s express consent, must not, without the consent of the adjoining owner, attach a thing to a dividing fence that unreasonably and materially alters or damages the dividing fence,” the Act reads.

“If an owner does not comply with subsection (1), the adjoining owner may apply to QCAT for an order requiring the owner to remove the thing attached and restore the dividing fence to a reasonable standard, having regard to its state before the thing was attached.”

Geoff Matthews is not impressed with the signs his neighbour erected above the fence line.

