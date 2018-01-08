Menu
Sign warns - seals are cute, but keep away

WARNING: Fur seals can be dangerous.
Crystal Jones
by

WITH recent claims of crocs, snakes biting, countless bats flying, shark sightings, jellyfish stings and plenty of mozzies sucking it's only natural the region should be cautious around one more wild species.

That species is the fur seal - or the "dog mermaid" depending on your definition - and as beautiful and majestic as it is, it's one that should be left alone.

A sign has recently been placed at Elliott Heads beach, warning swimmers not to approach seals and to keep dogs on leads around them.

 

WARNING: Gaynor Donnelly from the Gold Coast was intrigued by the fur seal sign at Elliott Heads.
"It's not uncommon for seals to rest on beaches or rocks," an environment department spokesperson said.

"It's very important that people do not intervene if they see a seal or other animal which they believe may be in distress, as it may just require a quiet space to rest."

 

ROCKING OUT: Jason Scaboo captured these photos of a seal relaxing at Elliott Heads.
Today, tourists from down south were intrigued by the warning sign reminding beachgoers that seals can be aggressive.

A fur seal was last spotted at Elliott Heads in November.

In recent years there have been seals spotted on the region's beaches.

A spokesperson for the environment department said the sign was on the verge of being removed, but it was still wise to give any random seals the space they need.

 

