Sign up to help keep Bundy's GPs

TIME is running out before a Bundaberg medical practice is forced to close its doors but doctor David McDougall hasn't given up hope.

The director of Stockland and Hinkler Family Medical Practices has begun a petition to have Bundaberg's remote classification changed from RRMA 3 to RRMA 4, like areas to the south including Maryborough, Hervey Bay and Gympie.

Dr McDougall needs 10,000 signatures in a week, which he will then present to members of parliament in Canberra.

If he cannot garner community support, the likelihood of one of his practices closing its doors is inevitable.

The problem with the classification, Dr McDougall said, is that doctors in regions not unlike our own are being paid almost double to do the same work, and keeping GPs here when the promise of more money was only an hour away was impossible.

He said eight GPs had left the region in the past couple of weeks and, while he had secured locum doctors, it wasn't a permanent fix.

"We're mustering the troops,” Dr McDougall said yesterday.

"If we have 10,000 signatures they have to take action.”

Dr McDougall's practices see a combined 80,000-plus consultations a year and since he went public with his plight, patients have been vocal about the difficulty they have in making an appointment to see a GP in a timely fashion.

"People are saying they can't get in to see a doctor for one to two weeks,” he said.

Dr McDougall said Bundaberg of all places needed to retain its bulk-billing services.

"This is a region where the government's own Department of Social Services has identified 82.6% of the population as disadvantaged or very disadvantaged and we have the highest number of unemployable unemployed people in Australia,” he said.

He said every geographical area surrounding Bundaberg was classified "in such a way that it was causing general practitioners who have not yet obtained their specialist qualification to leave”.

Dr McDougall said he would have staff from his practices manning desks at Stockland and Hinkler from Monday to Friday next week, where people can sign the petition.

You will also be able to find the petition at local chemists.