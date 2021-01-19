SIGN-ON: How you can get involved in social sport this year

If you’re looking to join a social sporting team, why not check out Brother Social Touch Football.

Looking to get off the bench and onto the field this year?

Brothers Social Touch Football is back and president Andrew McCracken is urging locals to get a team together and attend sign-on night this coming Monday at the back of the Brothers Sports Club from 6pm.

“I’m looking forward to another strong year and encourage touch footy players of all abilities

to get a team together and join the comp,” Mr McCracken said.

“Our Monday night social comp caters for all levels and is a fantastic way to maintain health

and fitness in a fun and friendly environment.

“The games are played within three timeslots (first game kicks off at 6pm and the last at 8pm) and consist of two 20-minute halves and a five-minute break at halftime.

“Our current players range in age from 15 years to 70 years and teams are generally made

up of family, groups of friends and work colleagues.

“We also offer three divisions: Mixed, Mens Open and Open 35+, and the size of our

competition means players of similar levels are playing against each other.”

Mr McCracken said he was expecting more than 35 teams and over 350 players to register this season.

He’s encouraging teams to get in quick to secure their spot and avoid missing out.

“Our competition has been running in this community for 25 years – we pride ourselves on

providing an affordable option to exercise and socialise,” he said.

“Team fees for the season are $350 if paid in full on sign-on night which works out to be

about $30 a player if a you recruit a team of 12.

“Team fees are $450 after sign-on night.

The season runs from February to June – no games will be played over the Easter break or

on the Anzac Day public holiday.

Everyone will be required to practice good hygiene to mitigate the risk of COVID-19 and to

keep themselves and others safe.

Sign-on will be held at the back of the Brothers Club on Monday, January 25 6pm to 7pm.

Anyone interested in refereeing future games is also encouraged to attend.

For more information, head to their Facebook page.

Key dates for the season:

Sign-on night – 25 January 2021

Competition kicks off – 8 February 2021

Semi-finals – 7 June 2021

Grand final games – 14 June 2021

