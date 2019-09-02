Menu
REOPENING: The sign in Night Owl's window explaining the store will return soon.
Sign in Night Owl window sheds light on mystery closure

Crystal Jones
by
2nd Sep 2019 3:21 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

IT LOOKS like a reprieve is in sight for Bundaberg's late night shoppers.

Night Owl Bundaberg is set to reopen at an as yet unconfirmed date.

Mystery surrounded the Bourbong St convenience store's sudden closure last month with shoppers left in the lurch and speculating about what could have possibly happened.

A sign on the window thanked customers for their support and apologised for the closure but offered no clues on what would happen next.

At the time, a spokesman for Night Owl said the company could not comment on the situation regarding the shop's future.

But another sign recently posted in the shop's window offers hope that the store is coming back even better than before.

"Dear valued Night Owl customer," it reads.

"We're sorry for the temporary inconvenience whilst we make some important and dynamic changes to the store that will ensure we serve you even better in the future.

"Watch this space, you won't be disappointed.

"Thank you for your patience."

The note is signed off from "Owlando and the Night Owl management team".

Night Owl's Brisbane office was contacted for comment but a response was not received before deadline.

business night owl
Bundaberg News Mail

