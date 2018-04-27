Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Adam Martin from Hell Town Hotrods in Gympie.
Adam Martin from Hell Town Hotrods in Gympie. Renee Albrecht
Politics

Sign fight brews over bypassed highway business

scott kovacevic
by
11th Mar 2018 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BYPASSED by Section C of the Bruce Highway, Hell Town Hotrods' owners are frustrated by delays in getting tourist signs installed - but state regulators say their hands are tied.

Since the new section opened Mr Martin has been trying to get signage installed to tell people they are still there.

So far his efforts have been unsuccessful, and worse his interim solution - advertising on an old Austin parked beside the highway - has also caused problems.

"We've been asked to move it, it's illegal signage," he said.

While Mr Martin's own research told him that, as a registered vehicle, it could be parked on the side of the road, he said TMR was "still arguing the point".

All which left him in a bind.

"It's hard enough now to get people to know where we are," he said.

"It's going to make a huge difference if they put our signs up saying where we are."

 

Adam Martin from Hell Town Hotrods in Gympie.
Adam Martin from Hell Town Hotrods in Gympie. Renee Albrecht

In particular, it would be a great help for a bottom line which had been hit by $40,000 in fees and consultation costs over the past year, including a $17,000 road uses fee as part of a zone change application with Gympie Regional Council.

A TMR spokeswoman said the department was "sympathetic", but the department was restricted by a number of regulations on tourist sign applications.

"It is essential motorists are not distracted by too many signs along our busy highways and motorways," she said.

"This application has been delayed past the standard assessment time frame as there are several agencies involved.

"Given the crash history of the Bruce Highway before the upgrade, we are taking every precaution to ensure motorist safety.

"We are sympathetic to the concerns of these businesses. However we can not disregard national signage guidelines."

She said a decision on Mr Martin's application will be made soon.

Related Items

bruce highway gympie business hell town hot rods section c transport and main roads
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Alleged hit and run outside Bundaberg CBD business

    Alleged hit and run outside Bundaberg CBD business

    News EMERGENCY crews were called to a car park at 12.13pm after reports of a hit-and-run incident involving a car and a pedestrian.

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:52 PM
    TOBRUK: Two local operators win bid to host dive tours

    premium_icon TOBRUK: Two local operators win bid to host dive tours

    News Local dive operators given the green light to host ship exploration.

    Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    premium_icon Former firey suffering from PTSD stabs Childers man

    Crime David Raymond Denton pleaded guilty to unlawful wounding in court.

    Aussie larrikin on his way to Bundy

    Aussie larrikin on his way to Bundy

    News Comedian will peform at Moncrieff Threatre

    • 27th Apr 2018 12:58 PM

    Local Partners