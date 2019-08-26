Sienna's fight goes on as she starts to regain consciousness

STAY STRONG SIENNA: Although Sienna has commenced the initial stages of treatment, the battle for the 10-year old Bundy girl has sadly just begun.

STAY STRONG SIENNA: Although Sienna has commenced the initial stages of treatment, the battle for the 10-year old Bundy girl has sadly just begun. Contributed

NO PARENT should ever have to watch their child go through something as aggressive and debilitating as leukaemia.

The NewsMail previously reported on little 10-year old Sienna, who had been diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

However, through a series of tests, doctors soon realised that Sienna was actually suffering from Philadelphia chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukaemia, a rare and intense type of cancer, where the cells grow rapidly.

This discovery meant that Sienna's chemotherapy was a lot more aggressive and while the first round of treatment showed hopeful results, a complication soon occurred in July, sending the little girl back to hospital again.

After developing a serious fungal infection, Sienna's immune system suffered a serious hit and was moved to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit, as she required constant medical attention.

Sienna had to be sedated during her stay in the emergency care unit so that her small body could rest as she fought off the infection.

This physical and mental stress would be a lot for anyone's body to bear and while Sienna has continued to fight the infection, her kidneys had to be placed on dialysis to remove excess fluid and avoid permanent damage to her organs.

Two weeks have passed since the infection first occurred and Sienna is starting to regain consciousness, before her physical and neurological condition is assessed.

As a result of the ongoing treatment required, Sienna's immediate family have been forced to temporarily relocate to Brisbane and will need to stay for the next 18 to 24 months.

Sienna's parents have also had to cease working as they sit by their daughter's bedside each night and continue looking after their two sons.

Family friend, Georgia Bennier has set up a Go Fund Me page and event to help raise funds for Sienna's medical expenses and the family's living costs.

The next event will be at Spotted Dog Tavern on Sunday, October 20, from 2pm and there will be raffles, auctions, live entertainment and food available.

To purchase a ticket for $25, contact Georgia from Bridgestone East Bundy on 4152-1255 or 0412 829 326.

Donations can also be made directly to the Go Fund Me Page, by visiting https://bit.ly/2ZoacoA.