Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Siege manhunt over: Police find woman

by Emily Halloran
19th Aug 2019 9:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have found the woman who was allegedly linked to the tense four hour Southport siege on Friday night.

Police have confirmed the 29-year-old woman was located this morning.

More information is expected to be revealed later today.

 

Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.
Police searched for the woman for two days. Picture: Queensland Police Service.

 

Jaimie Madden, 29, is set to face court today over 15 charges relating to the four-hour ordeal, which allegedly started with him threatening a taxi driver with a gun at 7.45pm on Friday and ending in a tense standoff with police at Freedom Fuel St Clair in Nerang St, Southport, just before midnight.

Police urged anyone with information to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

More Stories

Show More
crime editors picks gold coast siege

Top Stories

    Bundy's challenge to Trad: Come to town and explain yourself

    premium_icon Bundy's challenge to Trad: Come to town and explain yourself

    Politics BUNDABERG'S Chamber of Commerce has invited Treasurer and Deputy Premier Jackie Trad to visit the region.

    Thief, 25, hid hair products in pants

    premium_icon Thief, 25, hid hair products in pants

    Crime Harrison was caught stealing $12.50 of hair products and a drink