Sides facing uncertain future

Royce Blair goes under the bar to score for Isis.

LEAGUE: The future of the Isis Devils and Burnett Cutters is uncertain after an extraordinary 48 hours in the Bundaberg Rugby League.

On Thursday both were told their appeals to play in the Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade had failed after the BRL had rejected their bid on December 9 to play in the competition next year.

A three-person appeals board at the Queensland Rugby League Central Division discussed every angle before rejecting the appeal.

The recommendation from the board is for the Burnett Cutters and the Isis Devils seniors to play in the Northern Districts Rugby League next season and the Devils under-18 side to play in the BRL.

Both sides will then be looked at to enter the A-grade in the BRL in 2021 if they meet the requirements.

The Cutters told the NewsMail that it held an emergency meeting last night to discuss what the club would be doing.

The club has said before it would not enter the NDRL but may now be forced to do it with no further appeal available.

The Cutters released a statement criticising the appeal and the process, which didn’t allow them to have a say.

“We would like to know what the $1000 was paid for?” the club said.

“We were expecting the tribunal panel to come to Bundy to discuss the dispute face-to-face so we could put our case forward.

“Instead we got a dispute hearing by phone but they (QRL Central Division) decided they did not need to speak to us, so no phone call took place.”

The Cutters statement added the club was financial and it deserved a chance like others that started slowly before making grand finals.

A decision on what the club would do is expected soon.

Isis spent yesterday chatting to the QRL Central Division, making one last push to make the competition.

But the club told the NewsMail it had failed in its quest.

The club is now in limbo as well, and has not said what it would do.

QRL Central Division chairman Danny McGuire defended the decision to not include both teams.

He said the sides didn’t provide enough reasons to overturn the decision.

He said that Isis having 21 players registered that hadn’t played a game this year didn’t quantify to what would be a good A-grade side.

McGuire said the view of the appeals board was that the Cutters’ registered players would also struggle in A-grade, especially after finishing second last in reserves this year.

“At the forum in August we said we wanted a very strong, robust BRL competition,” he said.

“The six clubs allows us to do that in the original stage.

“It also creates no bias whatsoever with Hervey Bay and the Wallaroos having seven home games each.”

McGuire said this didn’t rule out Isis and Burnett Cutters in the future, just for 2020.

“In 18 months we could have eight teams,” he said.

“But there are requirements that need to be fulfilled to play in A-grade.”

A full draw for the BRL would be released in the new year.