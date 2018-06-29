Sickerdick returns to footy after sickening injury

I'M BACK: Jack Sickerdick returns for the Bulldogs today against the Hervey Bay Bombers.

I'M BACK: Jack Sickerdick returns for the Bulldogs today against the Hervey Bay Bombers. Paul Donaldson BUN020717AFL3

AUSSIE RULES: Brothers Bulldog Jack Sickerdick is only nervous about one thing as he makes his comeback to the AFL Wide Bay competition.

The influential centre half back will play his first game in the competition today against Hervey Bay at Norm McLean Oval after a nasty injury in round one.

Facing Bay Power, Sickerdick was hit in the head, which he didn't think at the time was anything serious.

"It was just an innocuous incident, nothing and no one could have stopped it,” he revealed.

"When it first happened I wasn't too worried, I was just bleeding and I could feel the blood going through the crack.

"I kept running around but got dizzy and headed to the bench.”

Sickerdick then quickly found out it was much more serious.

"Dad was on the bench and the way he looked at me I knew I wasn't playing the rest of the game,” he said.

"It turned out I got a small fracture of the scull and a fracture of the eye socket.”

Thankfully for Sickerdick, he didn't gain any brain damage and wasn't required to have surgery.

But he was forced to wait to come back to football.

"It was a six-week wait until it healed and it got its structure and strength back,” he said.

"I was on light duties at work and I couldn't do any training.

"I then didn't start training until mid-May, which started with running.”

Sickerdick last week got the all-clear to start contact training before getting the all clear from doctors to play this week.

"It's been three months and I've been so eager to get back out there,” he said.

"But I'd be lying if I wasn't a little nervous.”

Sickerdick will wear a helmet for protection but said it was more for piece of mind.

"I'm confident, I think it's more the rest of the family that is worried,” he said.

"My brother (Luke) down the other end of the field will be worried.

"But once I get the ball in the contest I'm sure everyone will relax.”

Sickerdick admits he is more nervous about the result.

Brothers need to win to keep them in contention for the finals.

The Bulldogs are currently one game behind The Waves for fourth, which is the last spot in the finals.

Sickerdick now wants to help guide the side towards the finals, starting with a win over the Bombers who have won their past four matches.

"It's a must-win game, so I hope to focus on the job of winning today,” he said.

"At training we've been really competitive, so we need to translate that to match play.

"When we have chances, we need to capitalise on them.”

The Bulldogs will take on Hervey Bay at 4pm with Bay Power to playing Maryborough at 3pm.

The Waves will face Gympie in the other game at Frank Coulthard Oval at 3pm.