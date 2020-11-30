Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

‘Sickening’: Video shows car hit cyclist

by Erin Lyons
30th Nov 2020 9:11 AM

 

Police have launched an investigation after dramatic footage surfaced of the heart-stopping moment a motorist collides with a cyclist in Newcastle.

The vision shows the car clipping the rider who then tumbles onto the road, along with several other cyclists he is riding with.

Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris
Shocking footage shows the moment a driver clips a cyclist near Newcastle. Picture: Twitter/Michael Tomalaris

 

 

The motorist then appears to drive off.

Police have confirmed they are investigating the incident.

"The incident has been reported to police and officers have commenced inquiries," a spokeswoman said.

"Anyone with information is urged to come forward."

More to come

Originally published as 'Sickening': Video shows car hit cyclist

More Stories

Show More
car crash cyclist cyclist crash editors picks newscastle police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man fined after passing through ‘ecologically fragile’ zone

        Premium Content Man fined after passing through ‘ecologically fragile’ zone

        News The court heard the man wasn’t aware legislation had changed preventing vessels from passing through.

        Social media used to level threats at Bundaberg officer

        Premium Content Social media used to level threats at Bundaberg officer

        News LOCALS are using social media to level disturbing threats at a Bundaberg police...

        How you can help grow one million trees program

        Premium Content How you can help grow one million trees program

        News Mayor Dempsey: Being able to put a little bit of greenery into our lives is a...

        PHOTOS: Heart of Mary beats on after fire claimed church

        Premium Content PHOTOS: Heart of Mary beats on after fire claimed church

        News The church was destroyed by fire in February, but two crosses and the community...