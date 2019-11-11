SICKENING: Underweight dog lived in filthy, cold conditions

Magistrate Andrew Moloney described the conditions Ella was living in as terrible.

BUNDABERG'S new magistrate has described the living conditions a staffy was living in as "terrible" when sentencing two sisters for the neglect of the dog.

Shanaya and Tenisha Jane Hanlon both pleaded guilty in Bundaberg Magistrates Court to three charges each of failing to provide appropriate treatment for injury, appropriate accommodation and food and water for a Staffy called Ella.

In June an RSPCA inspector attended Tenisha's home in Mount Perry where they found a dog living under the house in a 3m x 3m enclosure with minimal bedding, no enrichment and a large amount of faeces and it was cold.

When the RSPCA went back to the home at a later date, the dog was found in the same position, with a dog box barely big enough for her to fit.

Ella's coat was described as coarse and itchy, she was also underweight.

On the second occasion Ella was seized and taken to a vet.

Lawyer for the RSPCA Nicole McEldowney told the court Ella was considered a condition three, with one being emaciated.

Ms McEldowney said it wasn't the first time the Hanlon family had been dealt with.

The court heard Ella was owned by Shanaya who was living in town and couldn't have the dog at her home.

Shanaya had arranged for Tenisha to keep the dog at her home and she would pay her money for dog food and look after the dog on her days off.

Ms McEldowney told the court in the last few weeks two other dogs were seized by the RSPCA from Tenisha's home in similar conditions to Ella.

Magistrate Andrew Moloney took into account the sisters' pleas of guilty and the facts when sentencing.

Mr Moloney described the living conditions seen in pictures as terrible.

"Going through the facts that were read out it just seems like Ella was everyone elses problem, and no one took responsibility for her," he said.

Each of the girls were given a three year prohibition order, meaning they could not obtain or own animals.

They were each fined $1500 with half of that to go to the RSPCA.

They were also ordered to pay $1000 each in legal costs, $99.55 in court costs and more than $1200 each in vet bills.