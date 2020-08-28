Sickening remains left in popular recreational spot

LOCALS have expressed disgust after animal remains were left in the car park at Bucca Crossing.

This week, the insides of two large animals were left in the area.

After being reported and cleaned up, it wasn't long before more body parts showed up, with one local reporting a hunk of a pig's belly had been dumped in the same place.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said the fine for littering in the region was $266.

"Council received a complaint on this matter and officers immediately responded with the material removed in the same day," they said.

The spokesperson said anyone needing advice on the proper way to dispose of biological waste should contact their team.

"There are a number of regulations that apply to the disposal of biological waste," they said.

"Anyone who needs to dispose of biological waste should contact council's waste team to discuss the appropriate method and location of disposal."