Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Animal remains left at the Bucca Crossing car park.
Animal remains left at the Bucca Crossing car park.
News

Sickening remains left in popular recreational spot

Crystal Jones
28th Aug 2020 3:30 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

LOCALS have expressed disgust after animal remains were left in the car park at Bucca Crossing.

This week, the insides of two large animals were left in the area.

After being reported and cleaned up, it wasn't long before more body parts showed up, with one local reporting a hunk of a pig's belly had been dumped in the same place.

A Bundaberg Regional Council spokesperson said the fine for littering in the region was $266.

"Council received a complaint on this matter and officers immediately responded with the material removed in the same day," they said.

The spokesperson said anyone needing advice on the proper way to dispose of biological waste should contact their team.

"There are a number of regulations that apply to the disposal of biological waste," they said.

"Anyone who needs to dispose of biological waste should contact council's waste team to discuss the appropriate method and location of disposal."

More Stories

illegal dumping
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man who allegedly fled crash mentioned in court

        Premium Content Man who allegedly fled crash mentioned in court

        News The crash on a bridge north of Gin Gin closed the road for several hours last week.

        Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Premium Content Three new cases in QLD, Schoolies cancelled

        Health Schoolies cancelled as three more cases detected in Queensland

        STRANGER DANGER: Disabled woman assaulted at bus stop

        Premium Content STRANGER DANGER: Disabled woman assaulted at bus stop

        News The court heard the offending was aggravated by the fact the pair didn’t know each...

        Agent’s insight on development as blocks set to go on sale

        Premium Content Agent’s insight on development as blocks set to go on sale

        News “Elliott Heads is truly reminiscent of the old Noosa Heads or Byron Bay of the...