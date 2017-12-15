Sickening Bundy video shows girl stomping teen in the head

A GUT-WRENCHING video of a young girl being repeatedly kicked and stomped in the head and torso by another girl has outraged members of the community after it was posted to a public Facebook page.

The attack, which happened before 9.30pm on Wednesday, December 13, lasts for about 60 seconds and shows a young girl of about 15 lying curled up on the ground while another teenager yells, "tell me what you said about me, tell me what you said about me", before launching a tirade of kicks and punches to the girl's body.

The young girl lies defenceless on the ground as others egg the attacker on. At one point the blows becomes too much and you can hear the girl screaming out in pain, crying for the abuse to stop. It does not.

Concerned mum Tanya Sinnott shared the video on her Facebook page in the hope of shaming the perpetrator and humiliating her for her actions.

"I'm disgusted. I can't believe this happened in our home town," she said.

"I am gutted. She's screaming and she's crying and this girl she's just kicking her in the head, stomping her in the head. It's so sad."

Ms Sinnott has been in touch with the victim and said her injuries included swelling and bruising to the neck and face and she has difficulty turning her head.

The reality is it could have been so much worse.

"I'm shocked that she is still here for Christmas. One kick to the temple, she wouldn't be here," she said.

Ms Sinnott said the young girl would not press charges against her attacker because she was terrified of the repercussions. She said the girl had been warned by her attacker that if she reported the incident she was "a dead girl".

Bundaberg police have been made aware of the assault.

"Police have followed up on the information today and have already spoken to the young girl involved (victim)," Officer in Charge of Bundaberg Child Protection and Investigation Unit, Detective Sergeant Cameron Schneider said.

"The offences which are depicted in the video range from assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault and public nuisance offence.

"There is no ramifications for just filming the incident."

For Ms Sinnott, she just wants justice.

"Her parents are trying to get a restraining order but that's as far as they'll go.

"There's not enough eduction going around about this sort of behaviour and the effects it has on the kids."

On her Facebook page, the victim expresses her wish to die, a post that was published after the assault. In an even more cruel blow, comments below encourage her to go through with the self-harm.

If you or someone you know is feeling depressed or wants to talk to someone, contact Beyond Blue on 1300 224 636