‘Sickened’: Meghan’s co-star speaks out

Meghan Markle's former co-star on Suits, Patrick J. Adams, has leapt to her defence in a fiery social media post, calling the royal family's treatment of her "obscene".

Hostilities between the Sussexes and Buckingham Palace have escalated dramatically ahead of the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey, which will air on Sunday night, US time.

Earlier this week, The Times of London published allegations that Meghan bullied her staff during her time in the United Kingdom, reducing aides to tears and driving multiple personal assistants to quit their jobs.

The Duke and Duchess responded by accusing the Palace of orchestrating a "calculated smear campaign" and using the press to "peddle a wholly false narrative".

Subsequently, the Palace announced its HR team would investigate the claims against Meghan.

She and Adams starred alongside each other in Suits for seven seasons before her relationship with Prince Harry forced her to quit acting.

In a lengthy Twitter thread today, Adams said the treatment of his former colleague had "sickened" him.

"Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits," he said.

"From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supporting member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued.

"She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear.

"Like the rest of the world, I have watched her navigate the last few years in astonishment. She fell in love, moved to a new country, became a household name across the entire globe and began the difficult work of trying to find her place in a family dynamic that can at best be described as complicated and at worst, seemingly archaic and toxic.

"It sickened me to read the endless racist, slanderous, clickbaiting vitriol spewed in her direction from all manner of media across the UK and the world but I also knew that Meghan was stronger than people realised or understood and they would regret underestimating her.

"And then they welcomed Archie. And on any sort of decent planet that would be a time to stop sharpening the knives and let these two people enjoy the magical early months and years of starting a family. But we don't live on that planet and instead the hunt continued.

"It's OBSCENE that the royal family, whose newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flee the UK in order to protect her family and her own mental health.

"In my opinion, this newest chapter and its timing is just another stunning example of the shamelessness of an institution that has outlived its relevance, is way overdrawn on credibility and apparently bankrupt of decency.

"Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league."

Patrick J. Adams and Meghan Markle in a promotional shot for Suits. Picture: Nigel Parry/USA Network

Suits writer Jon Cowan posted his own message of support for Meghan last night, saying she is "a good person" who was "thrust into an unimaginable world".

"Having spent three years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person," said Cowan.

"I know nothing of her current situation, but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book."

Meghan's longtime friends have also come out to defend her in recent days.

"I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here's what she is: kind, strong, open. Here's what she's not: a bully," said actress Janina Gavankar.

"Any of us who know her feel the same thing from her broken silence: relief. The truth shall set you free."

Fellow actress Jameela Jamil questioned why the bullying allegations had emerged days before the Sussexes' interview with Oprah.

"So lemme just get this straight. The Palace were fine with all of Meghan's 'bullying' for years and years until a few days before they fear she may out them publicly," she said.

"Seems like a legit claim."

Meghan's best friend from college, Lindsay Roth, wrote a lengthy post defending her.

"Meg's M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones," she said.

"I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship. I have seen first-hand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues.

"If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg - and I hope more of you do - you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner."

CBS, which is airing the Sussexes' interview with Oprah in the US, released another teaser this morning.

In the two-minute clip, which was revealed on the network's morning show, Meghan tells Oprah it is "liberating" to be able to make her own choices and speak for herself, freed from the restrictive rules of the royal family.

"So, I just want to say that I called you, either February or March of 2018, before the wedding asking, 'Would you please give me an interview?' And you said, 'I'm sorry, it's not the right time," Oprah says.

"Mhmm," says Meghan.

"And finally, we get to sit down and have this conversation," Oprah adds.

#EXCLUSIVE: In this extended first clip from @Oprah's interview with Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex says what it means to be able to speak for herself.



It comes one year after the couple left England and stepped back from full-time royal life.#OprahMeghanHarrypic.twitter.com/o3AdxpmLrh — CBS This Morning (@CBSThisMorning) March 5, 2021

"I remember that conversation very well. I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you, personally. There had to be people sitting there," Meghan recalls.

"There were other people in the room when we had that conversation. You turned me down nicely, and said, 'Perhaps there'll be another time, when there's the right time.' What is right about this time?" Oprah asks.

"Umm ... well, so many things," the Duchess replies after a long pause.

"That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened, and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way that - I couldn't have said yes to you then. That wasn't my choice to make.

"So, as an adult who lived a really independent life, to then go into this construct that is different than what I think people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege, in some ways, to be able to say, 'Yes, I'm ready to talk.'

"To say it for yourself. To be able to just make a choice on your own and to just be able to speak for yourself."

