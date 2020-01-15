Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said crews were heading to a Hay Point bulk carrier to collect a sick sailor.
A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said crews were heading to a Hay Point bulk carrier to collect a sick sailor.
News

Sick sailor on bulk carrier to be rescued from Hay Point

Zizi Averill
15th Jan 2020 3:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SICK sailor, floating off Hay Point, will soon be flown to hospital by rescue crews.

A RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said crews were heading to the bulk carrier to collect the man.

It is unknown what his illness is, or what symptoms he was displaying.

The spokeswoman said medical transfers from vessels, while not unheard of, were uncommon.

Last year the rescue service saved five ill sailors from their queasy condition, she said.

 

hay point mackay mackay base hospital racq cq resuce rescue service sailor
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jeanswest collapses, 988 staff and 146 stores at risk

        premium_icon Jeanswest collapses, 988 staff and 146 stores at risk

        News Iconic Australian retail chain Jeanswest has been put into administration, with hundreds of jobs and dozens of stores at risk.

        Fishers' class action against Gladstone Ports to go to trial

        premium_icon Fishers' class action against Gladstone Ports to go to trial

        News A CLASS action of more than 150 fishermen and associated businesses against...

        GALLERY: 25 reader photos not to miss

        premium_icon GALLERY: 25 reader photos not to miss

        News NewsMail readers share some of their best snaps