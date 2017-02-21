Sick of coming across roadworks?

TRAFFIC DISRUPTIONS: Roadworks on Elliot Heads Road caused some delays during the morning school and work run.

SICK of the roadworks along FE Walker St and Elliot Heads Rd?

Well you may have to wait a few months more before it's easy cruising between Bundaberg and Bargara.

The roadworks are being undertaken by Transport and Main Roads and aren't expected to be finished until mid-2017, if the weather remains favourable.

A Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the rehabilitation and widening works started this week along a 650m section of Elliott Heads Rd - between Chards Rd and the Bundaberg Ring Rd.

"The project involves strengthening the existing pavement and providing new asphalt surfacing," the Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said.

"The road will also be widened to include 1.5m shoulders which will benefit the local cycling community.

"Works will generally be carried out from Monday to Friday between 6am - 6pm with every effort made to minimise disruptions, noise and dust where possible.

"We're aware of delays experienced earlier this week and have adjusted our traffic management plan to minimise impacts during peak periods moving forward."

Member for Bundaberg, Leanne Donaldson said the project involved strengthening the existing pavement and providing new asphalt surfacing.

"This section of road has deteriorated during the past few years and these works will go a long way to reducing future maintenance costs at this location," Ms Donaldson said.

"Along with providing a smoother surface, the road will also be widened to include 1.5 metre shoulders which will benefit the local cycling community."

While the rehabilitation works on a 1.4 km section FE Walker St have been on-going for the past several weeks, they are almost complete.

The finishing touches such as line marking, guard rail and road signage installation will be put in place over the coming weeks, should the weather hold up.

"The project team will return in site in about one month to apply the final seal which is expected to take a few days to complete," the Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said.

All road users are advised by Transport and Main Roads to drive to the changed conditions, and obey all safety signage and traffic controllers' directions.

In order to avoid getting caught off guard, factor in additional travel time for their journey, where possible.