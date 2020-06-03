Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Calamvale Ward councillor Angela Owen is calling for information from the community after a disgusting deposit was left on a Brisbane City Council barbecue at Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Facebook
Calamvale Ward councillor Angela Owen is calling for information from the community after a disgusting deposit was left on a Brisbane City Council barbecue at Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Facebook
News

‘Sh*t cooked to charcoal’: disgusting find on council BBQ

Alex Treacy
by and Alex Treacy
3rd Jun 2020 7:58 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DISGUSTING deposit has been left on a council barbecue over the weekend, with the local councillor calling for locals to dob in the offender as debate rages on social media over whether the faecal matter has human or canine origins.

A photo of the deposit at Greenways Esplanade Park in Parkinson was posted online to the Algester and Parkinson Residents Group just before 10am on Saturday morning.

Bron Glanfield said that it was "sh*t, but not dog sh*t", and that she had reported it to council.

"It's been cooked to charcoal too. This is f****** disgusting," she said.

"Owner of this should be made to eat it, spew it up and eat it again!"

On Sunday morning, Calamvale Ward councillor responded to the community concern expressed online.

Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Google Maps
Greenways Esplanade Park, Parkinson. Picture: Google Maps

"Yesterday residents expressed genuine concern about an unknown person creating an unhygienic situation at the BBQ at Greenways Esplanade Park," she said.

"I can confirm a clean was completed yesterday and this morning an additional high pressure clean to disinfect and sanitise the area was completed."

"If anyone has information in regard to the person responsible in relation to this matter please contact my office via phone 3131 7022 or email Calamvale.ward@bcc.qld.gov.au."

Social media was quick to condemn the unknown poo bandit.

"People are just grots. Thanks for the heads up," Lizi Gardner said.

"That was disgusting never thought people would be that low," Luana Wilson said.

Others debated the species of its origin.

"That has been deliberately placed there or a human has defecated on it," Annette Gail Garton said.

"Is that poo or a toad?" Cooper Johnston asked.

 

Originally published as 'Sh*t cooked to charcoal': disgusting find on council BBQ

More Stories

Show More
bbq health hazzard mess public bbqs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VMR's SOS for funding as need to replace vessel nears

        premium_icon VMR's SOS for funding as need to replace vessel nears

        News KNOWN for saving lives at sea, the rescue group is desperate to secure funding before it becomes unsustainable.

        Approval struggle for holiday park

        premium_icon Approval struggle for holiday park

        News A HOLIDAY park has taken its approval battle to the Planning and Environment Court.

        Keeping mill deal on table for now

        premium_icon Keeping mill deal on table for now

        News The ICSM board has agreed to extended the end date for the proposed transaction...

        No writing on the wall for business, just special artwork

        premium_icon No writing on the wall for business, just special artwork

        News Although it has been a challenging time for many, one business owner has chosen to...