Showing a flare for water safety

LOOKING to add some flare to your weekend?

Head down to the 1770 Camping Ground beach front tomorrow, January 13 for the annual VMR Flare Demonstration between 1.30 and 2pm.

A spokesman for VMR Round Hill said it is an opportunity to experience flares first-hand and see Parachute Flares (weather permitting) with the crew and hopefully the Water Police (task dependant).

"Apologies for any inconvenience for smoke that may occur but we feel the education process out weighs the slight inconvenience,” they said.

The team at VMR Round Hill is encouraging all those who can make the trip to do so.