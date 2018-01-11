Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Showing a flare for water safety

VMR's Dennis James demonstrates flares.
VMR's Dennis James demonstrates flares. Mike Knott BUN150214VMR11

LOOKING to add some flare to your weekend?

Head down to the 1770 Camping Ground beach front tomorrow, January 13 for the annual VMR Flare Demonstration between 1.30 and 2pm.

A spokesman for VMR Round Hill said it is an opportunity to experience flares first-hand and see Parachute Flares (weather permitting) with the crew and hopefully the Water Police (task dependant).

"Apologies for any inconvenience for smoke that may occur but we feel the education process out weighs the slight inconvenience,” they said.

The team at VMR Round Hill is encouraging all those who can make the trip to do so.

Topics:  whatson

Bundaberg News Mail
UPDATE: Councillor Peter Heuser resigns, thanks residents

UPDATE: Councillor Peter Heuser resigns, thanks residents

COUNCILLOR Peter Heuser has resigned from Bundaberg Regional Council.

The most drawn Powerball numbers ahead of $55m jackpot

MAX PRICE: Tip Top Gold Max soft white sliced bread. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

Someone could be $55m richer tonight

CBD survey helps finalise plans

FUTURE IS HERE: Design consultant Hassell has won the tender for the CBD revitalisation project.

CBD lacking things to do and car parks

Work to start on hospital car parks

NO ROOM: Work is set to being on creating more car parks in the medical precinct.

Parking spots to increase to 380 in medical precinct

Local Partners