Showers on the way but not for long

SUMMER WEATHER: Brisbane visitors Juliet and Harvey Taylor enjoying the surf on a hot day at Bargara. Mike Knott BUN160117BEACH1

MORE rain is on the way for Bundaberg today and tomorrow.

But the Bureau of Meteorology said the rest of the week would be mostly sunny .

"Bundaberg will have the odd shower here and there for two days but beyond that, as the ridge dominates the coast, we are expecting mostly fine conditions from Wednesday onwards,” BOM meteorologist Andrew Bufalino said.

It's the perfect time to head to the beach this week, with the temperature to remain high.

"It will stick around the 29 to 30 degree average for the week,” Mr Bufalino said.

While the rain was subdued in Bundaberg over the weekend, thousands of homes were without power after severe storms dumped heavy falls and hail across the state's southeast.

The Sunshine Coast (inset) copped the worst of the weather. More than 110mm of rain drenched Bli Bli in less than an hour.

As the storm moved north, winds gusts of more than 100km/h were recorded at Double Island Point near Fraser Island.