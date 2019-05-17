Showers on Bundy's horizon for next week

BUNDABERG residents can expect to see recent showers stick around, with the Bureau of Meteorology predicting similar weather conditions over the next week.

BoM meteorologist Kimba Wong said showers will mostly occur on the coastal fringe.

"It's looking like the conditions we've had will continue over the weekend and into next week,” she said.

"We've got a high pressure ridge coming up from the Tasman Sea which is bringing easterly south-easterly onshore flow which is driving showers.

"There's not much change in temperatures, we'll see maximums of 25 to 26 degrees with minimums of about 16 at night.”

Ms Wong said the winds would also be very similar.

"The winds will be light in the mornings and will freshen up during the day, before lightening off over the evenings,” she said.