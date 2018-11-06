Menu
2017 Melbourne Cup Day
Downpour hits Melbourne ahead of Cup

by Tamsin Rose
6th Nov 2018 7:20 AM
PUNTERS are being advised to prepare for a wet and wild Melbourne Cup, with showers hitting Melbourne this morning as storms make their way across the state.

While the bulk of the bad weather is expected to hit the city over the morning, the race that stops the nation could also be a wet one.

"There's an outside chance there could be some storms at the time of the running of the Cup," Bureau of Meteorology senior forecaster Dean Stewart said.

"The higher risk of getting showers and storms through the Melbourne area, including over Flemington, will in the morning period.

"As the afternoon progresses, they (storms) will gradually contract away to the north east."

The Bureau predicted up to 15mm of rain across most of the city but some areas could receive double that if they are hit by a few separate storms.

But Tuesday will be one of the warmest days of the week, getting up to a humid 20 degrees, before the mercury drops Wednesday.

"We could get some snow over alpine areas late tomorrow," forecaster Stewart said.

